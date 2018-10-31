Prairie Godmothers celebrating 5 years of helping Barton County women

Prairie Godmothers started in 2013 to provide grants to improve the health or wellbeing of Barton County women. The grants assist women with basic needs that are not met by other community resources. Between the fall and winter of 2013, six women created the organization and were able to raise $100,000 to get the fund started.

Melanie Calcara was one of the originators of Prairie Godmothers and still serves on the advisory board for the group. Calcara says over the past five years, the organization has helped more than 140 women with different needs.

Melanie Calcara Audio

Through the help with an endowment at Golden Belt Community Foundation, Prairie Godmothers now has an endowment consisting of more than $200,000 and hope to reach $250,000 by the end of the year.

Calcara says there is an application process and review before grant money is given out.

Melanie Calcara Audio

Celebrating five years, Prairie Godmothers is hosting a gathering Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Calcara’s Red Barn, located at 702 Northwest 10 Road. A program and door prizes will be included in the event with the hope of garnering new members.