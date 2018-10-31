Police identify 19-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting and have identified the victim.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1900 Block of East Diedrich in Haysville, according to a media release.

Officers found a large crowd leaving a party at a local venue after a fight. Officers found a man identified Wednesday as Jaylin Jacobs, 19, Wichita, who had been shot and had died of his injuries, according to a media release.

Police have reported no arrests. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police in Haysville.