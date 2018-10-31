Pechanec Wins KHOK Haunted House Contest, Presented by Manweiler Chevrolet

The 2018 Haunted House Contest on 100.7 Eagle Country (KHOK) was first solved by Steve Pechanec. He will enjoy a $1,000 check compliments of Manweiler Chevrolet. Pechanec followed the clues and correctly identified Brown’s General Merchandise Store in Paradise Kansas as this year’s Haunted House. He had the first correct entry submitted at 12:34pm on October 9th. Thanks to Manweiler Chevrolet, the Presenter and all the sponsor locations who made this year’s contest a success.

Here are the Radio Clues, followed by the Bonus Clues for this year’s contest.

1-Oct Welcome to the 2018 search for the KHOK Haunted House. There are Six Counties to choose from. Will it be North, South, East or West 2-Oct Our Haunted House is made by man and easy to see. No need to stray off the public right of way 3-Oct Keep looking around till you find it, but it’s not in the same county as last year. 4-Oct Let’s eliminate another county today. Don’t travel to the Southeast to find this year’s prize 5-Oct The building you’re looking for was built with Limestone Rock 8-Oct Starting week two, you should know that 4 counties remain with Pawnee and Stafford no longer in play 9-Oct The history is older than the building itself. We can trace the business back to 1891 10-Oct Looking for the structure to win the Cash? Set your sites to the east of 183 11-Oct Had to be some confusion in the early days. You’re looking for a community that was once known by two different names 12-Oct We’re looking for a small town, but there’s no need to search in Barton County. 15-Oct Here we go with week three. Kansas isn’t always as flat as can be. 16-Oct Our building might be known by another name today, had it not been for a big fire. 17-Oct The kids screaming, phone ringing, dog barking, Mailman bringing that stack of bills. 18-Oct While the history dates back to the 1800s, we believe our structure became home to the business in 1952 19-Oct The Water tower is considered a work of art. But we’re looking for a building just the down the hill 22-Oct One week of clues to go. Let’s narrow it down to just two counties. Search to the North of I-70. 23-Oct Our Haunted House is easy to find, Just off 18 24-Oct The town you seek credits James R Mead and his hunting buddies for the town’s name 25-Oct Wonderland… Utopia… Bliss… & Promised Land, All have the same meaning as the town we’re looking for. 26-Oct Thanks for playing and following the clues. Hopefully you’ve found yourself in front of a building at the intersection of ‘D & Main’ in downtown Paradise.

Here are the 2018 Bonus Clues

In Plain Sight

Been there awhile

North of 156

Tower to the North

Consult the Color Wheel

Not in the Southern Counties

Kansas Hills

Don’t be in a rush

Thanks to a hunting party

Downtown

Originally the area was appealing with abundant buffalo, lumber & water

Half a hundred call it home

Ivamar

the city and township have the same name

Well it’s two hearts, one dream

Family run for over 65 years

Near a tributary off the Saline River

@ D and Main

Travel west of 281

Some say Blue & Orange. Others prefer Red & Green

Just another day

127 to Wichita

In Greek Mythology; A place reserved for the souls of great heroes

Barely inside the boundaries

In a County with a double letter

USD399