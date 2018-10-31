Pechanec Wins KHOK Haunted House Contest, Presented by Manweiler Chevrolet

The 2018 Haunted House Contest on 100.7 Eagle Country (KHOK) was first solved by Steve Pechanec. He will enjoy a $1,000 check compliments of Manweiler Chevrolet. Pechanec followed the clues and correctly identified Brown’s General Merchandise Store in Paradise Kansas as this year’s Haunted House. He had the first correct entry submitted at 12:34pm on October 9th. Thanks to Manweiler Chevrolet, the Presenter and all the sponsor locations who made this year’s contest a success.
Here are the Radio Clues, followed by the Bonus Clues for this year’s contest.
|1-Oct
|Welcome to the 2018 search for the KHOK Haunted House. There are Six Counties to choose from. Will it be North, South, East or West
|2-Oct
|Our Haunted House is made by man and easy to see. No need to stray off the public right of way
|3-Oct
|Keep looking around till you find it, but it’s not in the same county as last year.
|4-Oct
|Let’s eliminate another county today. Don’t travel to the Southeast to find this year’s prize
|5-Oct
|The building you’re looking for was built with Limestone Rock
|8-Oct
|Starting week two, you should know that 4 counties remain with Pawnee and Stafford no longer in play
|9-Oct
|The history is older than the building itself. We can trace the business back to 1891
|10-Oct
|Looking for the structure to win the Cash? Set your sites to the east of 183
|11-Oct
|Had to be some confusion in the early days. You’re looking for a community that was once known by two different names
|12-Oct
|We’re looking for a small town, but there’s no need to search in Barton County.
|15-Oct
|Here we go with week three. Kansas isn’t always as flat as can be.
|16-Oct
|Our building might be known by another name today, had it not been for a big fire.
|17-Oct
|The kids screaming, phone ringing, dog barking, Mailman bringing that stack of bills.
|18-Oct
|While the history dates back to the 1800s, we believe our structure became home to the business in 1952
|19-Oct
|The Water tower is considered a work of art. But we’re looking for a building just the down the hill
|22-Oct
|One week of clues to go. Let’s narrow it down to just two counties. Search to the North of I-70.
|23-Oct
|Our Haunted House is easy to find, Just off 18
|24-Oct
|The town you seek credits James R Mead and his hunting buddies for the town’s name
|25-Oct
|Wonderland… Utopia… Bliss… & Promised Land, All have the same meaning as the town we’re looking for.
|26-Oct
|Thanks for playing and following the clues. Hopefully you’ve found yourself in front of a building at the intersection of ‘D & Main’ in downtown Paradise.
Here are the 2018 Bonus Clues
In Plain Sight
Been there awhile
North of 156
Tower to the North
Consult the Color Wheel
Not in the Southern Counties
Kansas Hills
Don’t be in a rush
Thanks to a hunting party
Downtown
Originally the area was appealing with abundant buffalo, lumber & water
Half a hundred call it home
Ivamar
the city and township have the same name
Well it’s two hearts, one dream
Family run for over 65 years
Near a tributary off the Saline River
@ D and Main
Travel west of 281
Some say Blue & Orange. Others prefer Red & Green
Just another day
127 to Wichita
In Greek Mythology; A place reserved for the souls of great heroes
Barely inside the boundaries
In a County with a double letter
USD399