Panthers quest ends with 3-1 loss at Maize South

The Great Bend Panthers unlikely run through the 5A Boys Soccer Playoffs ended Tuesday night in Wichita with a 3-1 loss to Maize South in the quarterfinals in a game played on the Mavericks home field.

Maize South led 2-0 before Senior Dani Franco scored what would be his final goal in a Panther uniform with 9:01 left in the second half to make it a 2-1 game but the Mavericks restored their 2-goal lead with 5:39 left in the game to make the final margin 3-1.

Great Bend ends the season with a record of 9-11 after posting victories over Newton, Salina Central and Salina South to reach the 5A quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

Maize South improves to 16-3 and will play in the 5A State Tournament in Topeka that begins on Friday.