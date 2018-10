OCTOBER 31, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: TREK MOUNTAIN BIKE 28 SPD., 1970’S AUTOMOTIVE BOOKS. 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: 2 PC LUGGAGE SET, 3 PC WALL HANGING, CANON PRINTER. 620-617-5811

WANTED: 25′ OLDER MOTORHOME IN OPERATING CONDITION. 620-640-7432

WANTED: KC CHIEFS 2X COAT AND 2 SWEATSHIRTS. 620-566-7297

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4 W/EXTRAS. 620-257-8471

WANTED: LARGE DOG KENNEL. 785-731-5812

FREE: FREE RIDE TO THE COURTHOUSE TO VOTE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: MASSEY HARRIS MANURE SPREADER, INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS IN GOOD CONDITION, MILEY 2 HORSE HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED HOGS OR TRADE, NEW TWIN SIZE BED. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 215/65/16, GMC TAILGATE, 1997 CHEVY SUBURBAN FOR PARTS. 620-282-7708

WANTED: TRANSMISSION FOR A 2001/2007 CHEVY 4X4 PU 4L80 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: 3 GOODYEAR TIRES 31/1050/15 W/4 RIMS, TONY LLAMA BOOTS 9D 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD, 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LOADED. WANTED: T-POST 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: OVER 100 SALT & PEPPER SHAKERS, CHILD’S CHINA CABINET, CHILD SIZE PICNIC TABLE. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM LOADING RAMP 40″X9′ 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: 1977 FORD LTD 10 PASSENGER STATION WAGON (55,000 MILES)LIGHT YELLOW/LOADED. 620-786-2172

FREE: TRICK OR TRUNK TONIGHT FROM 4:30-5:30 @ FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 24TH & WASHINGTON.

FOR SALE: 8’X18′ HEAVY DUTY FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 FARM WHEAT TRUCK W/UPDATES. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: WANTED: TRACTOR 80 TO 100 HP W/LOADER 620-388-7526

FOR SALE: MOTORCYCLE HELMET, HENRY LEVER ACTION RIFLE, MID 90’S T-BIRD LEATHER BUCKET SEATS. 620-793-0979

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

EARLIER THIS YEAR THE GREAT BEND ARE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD ELM, LOCUST SOFT & HARD WOOD. WILL DELIVER IN GREAT BEND AREA. 620-282-8079

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.