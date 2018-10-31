Lady Cougars move on in Region 6 playoffs

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College volleyball team prevailed in a tough first round Region VI match Tuesday night at the Kirkman Center, coming away with a 3-1 victory over Butler Community College 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, and 25-9.

The win improves the region’s fourth seeded Cougars to 22-14 on the year and more importantly advances Barton into the semifinal round of the Region VI Tournament on Sunday in Liberal against Wednesday’s victor between eighth seeded Dodge City and top seeded and 6th ranked Seward County. The fifth seeded Grizzlies end the season at 15-15.