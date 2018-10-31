Kansas teen accused in a series of burglaries

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating burglaries and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 10a.m. Tuesday the Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the 8400 block of NW 24 Highway in t check on the welfare on an individual that was displaying erratic and suspicious behavior, according Shawnee County Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer. Family members indicated that the individual could potentially be a threat to himself or others. The investigating briefly shut down a portion of the highway while deputies investigated.

Deputies determined that the individual involved at the residence was also connected to several burglaries in the Shawnee County area earlier Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Zachary Dean Gonzales-Rook, 19, Topeka, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, theft, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a firearm.