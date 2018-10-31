Kansas felon back in jail after running from attempted traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a felony suspect on new charges after an attempted traffic stop Tuesday.

Just after 8:30p.m. Tuesday, police attempted to stop a green Chevy Suburban with two occupants, at NW Waddell and NW Taylor in Topeka for a traffic infraction, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The driver identified as 31-year-old Cory Shughart initiated a vehicle pursuit that lasted under a minute.

Police found the vehicle without its occupants at the intersection of NW Tyler and NW Paramore. During the investigation police determined that Shughart was a convicted felon and in possession of a firearm.

The passenger, Peace Goodman was also located during the investigation. Shughart was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Obstruction, an outstanding warrant, and several traffic charges. Shughart has a previous forgery conviction and seven drug related convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Goodman was charged with Felony Obstruction and released from the scene.