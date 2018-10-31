Driver charged in crash that killed off duty Kan. officer, 9-year-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have filed charges against the driver.

On Tuesday, James N. Dalrymple, 35, was charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and Failing to Yield the Right of Way in connection with a crash in April that that killed a 37-year-old off-duty Wichita Police 37-year-old Stacey Woodson officer and his 9-year-old son Braeden, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Dalrymple pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Woodson. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.

Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

The two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter are felony crimes. Failing to Yield the Right of Way is a misdemeanor crime.