Driver charged in crash that killed off duty Kan. officer, 9-year-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have filed charges against the driver.

Dalrymple -photo Sedgwick Co.

Woodson -photo courtesy Wichita Police

On Tuesday, James N. Dalrymple, 35, was charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and Failing to Yield the Right of Way in connection with a crash in April that that killed a 37-year-old off-duty Wichita Police 37-year-old Stacey Woodson officer and his 9-year-old son Braeden, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Dalrymple pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Woodson. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.

Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

The two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter are felony crimes. Failing to Yield the Right of Way is a misdemeanor crime.