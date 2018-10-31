Cop Shop (10/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/30)

Chase All Units

At 6:13 p.m. a case was taken for a chase in the 100 block of NW 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/30)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:26 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Martin on three Barton County warrants at 19th Street & Adams Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:07 a.m. an officer arrested Dontae Adams for driving while suspended in the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue.

Chest Pain

At 10:19 a.m. an EMS call was made at 2206 Heizer Street.

Theft

At 10:42 a.m. theft of electric motors was reported at 2112 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:31 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2110 Harrison Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 8:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 911 Grant Street.