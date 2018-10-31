Building evacuated after chemical spill at K-State

MANHATTAN —Just before At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1220 North 17th Street, Burt Hall on the Kansas State University Campus for a reported chemical spill.

According to a media release from the Manhattan Fire Department, crews found a small chemical container had overpressurized on the second floor. Two persons possibly exposed to the chemical were evaluated by Riley County EMS and released. The hazardous materials alarm brought a total of nine firefighters on four fire apparatus to the scene.

Burt Hall was evacuated as a precaution while crews identified and neutralized the chemical. Crews determined the building was safe and were preparing to clear the scene at 5:00 p.m. The MFD Hazardous Materials Team was assisted by Kansas State University Environmental Health and Safety.