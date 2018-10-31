Barton’s Fagundes earns conference weekly honor

bartonsports.com – Larissa Fagundes of the 20th ranked Barton Community College women’s soccer team has been named the week ten KJCCC player of the week.

Fagundes had a foot in five of Barton’s nine goals last week including a game winner to advance the Cougars to the upcoming Plains District semifinals on Friday. In Thursday’s win over Neosho County, Fagundes accounted for four of the seven with a goal and an assist in each half for a six point afternoon. The sophomore from Brazil stepped up in the 54th minute on Saturday to deliver a critical penalty kick proving to be the game winner in Barton’s 2-1 win over Johnson County to move into an 8th place tie in program career history with thirty-three goals.

The honor is eighth of the season for the Cougars as attention is focused on its post-season run continuing this Friday in Cleburne, Texas. Now 15-3-1 and popping back into the nation’s top twenty, Barton will face Region V’s No. 18 ranked Hill College (12-1-0) in the 1:30 p.m. Plains District semifinals. The winner will advance to the 4:00 p.m. Championship against Friday’s 11:00 a.m. victor between fellow Region VI member and No. 11 ranked Butler Community College (16-4) and Rose State College (15-3-2) out of Region II.