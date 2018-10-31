Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/30)

BOOKED: Tyler Marvin of Great Bend on District warrant case for failure to register, bond is set at $40,000 C/S. Failure to appear with bond at $500 cash only. Failure to appear with bond at $300 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams on GBMC case for DWS and defective tag light, bond is set in the amount of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Bryant on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a fire arm, bond set in the amount of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Emily P. Noblitt on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear and Reno County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $7,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Bower on Barton County District Court warrant for burglary, theft, and criminal damage with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Layton Brown of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property, bond is set at $50,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juana Perez of Great Bend on GBMC case after posting a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams on GBMC case for DWS and defective tail lamp after posting $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Courtney Bryant on BCDC case for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Posted bond of $20,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.