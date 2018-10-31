Alabama tops first CFP Poll

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, matching the order in the current Associated Press football poll.

That’s a good sign for those programs, since the top four selections in the last four initial rankings made it to the playoff. Georgia, Alabama and Clemson started in the top four and finished there last year

Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

RK TEAM REC TREND

1 Alabama 8-0 NR

2 Clemson 8-0 NR

3 LSU 7-1 NR

4 Notre Dame 8-0 NR

5 Michigan 7-1 NR

6 Georgia 7-1 NR

7 Oklahoma 7-1 NR

8 Washington State 7-1 NR

9 Kentucky 7-1 NR

10 Ohio State 7-1 NR

11 Florida 6-2 NR

12 UCF 7-0 NR

13 West Virginia 6-1 NR

14 Penn State 6-2 NR

15 Utah 6-2 NR

16 Iowa 6-2 NR

17 Texas 6-2 NR

18 Mississippi State 5-3 NR

19 Syracuse 6-2 NR

20 Texas A&M 5-3 NR

21 NC State 5-2 NR

22 Boston College 6-2 NR

23 Fresno State 7-1 NR

24 Iowa State 4-3 NR

25 Virginia 6-2 NR