Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes who will talk about the Gallery’s current exhibit, “Friends and Acquaintances,” sponsored by the Barton County Arts Council.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will host the “Farmer Forum” that includes farmers from Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Freedom to Vote”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick and Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Peterson who will talk about Thursday Spagetti Feed fundraisier and fire safety issues as we move into the colder months.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”