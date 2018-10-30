Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Great Bend Post

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes who will talk about the Gallery’s current exhibit, “Friends and Acquaintances,” sponsored by the Barton County Arts Council.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will host the “Farmer Forum” that includes farmers from Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.

11A-11:30     “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Freedom to Vote”

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick and Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Peterson who will talk about Thursday Spagetti Feed fundraisier and fire safety issues as we move into the colder months.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”