Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Vice President will make another campaign stop in Kansas

by

JOHNSON COUNTY —Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kansas Friday to help candidates in Kansas and Missouri.

Pence during a campaign stop in Topeka earlier this month. Photo courtesy office of Vice President Mike Pence

The American Conservative Union and Family Research Council Action will be holding a campaign rally for Gubernatorial Candidate from Kansas Kris Kobach, Kevin Yoder (KS-03), Steve Watkins (KS-02) U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Hawley, U.S. House candidates Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) and Sam Graves (MO-6).

The event in Kansas City on Friday November 2, at 1:00PM at the Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) will allow guests to be among the first to see the remodeled multilevel nationally recognized sports and entertainment venue. An innovative reuse of a city landmark. Site of the 1976 Republican National Convention.

The event is free.