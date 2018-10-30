Traffic still the top concern on Halloween

There is no question that traffic is the top concern for law enforcement and parents on Halloween. With hundreds of children out trick-or-treating tonight that brings hundreds of bodies that might be running across the streets without looking for oncoming traffic.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends standing out for drivers to see you as it gets darker.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Bellendir says there will be officers patrolling all the towns in the county like usual, but urges motorists to drive slower than the posted speed limit in residential areas. Traffic is the biggest worry as vandalism on Halloween has not been much of a factor recently.

Brian Bellendir Audio

While Broadway and Twin Lakes will be popular trick-or-treat zones again this year, Bellendir reminds all motorists to not let your guard down in less traveled areas within city limits with children running around at unusual times.