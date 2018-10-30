Sons of the Pioneers bring western music to Community Concert

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will present the Sons of the Pioneers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. Anyone wishing to purchase a season membership may do so at the door at this concert. Memberships are $50 per adult; $10 for any full-time enrolled student; $110 for a Family Membership; and $110 for a Grandparent Package. No single concert tickets are available. Full-time students will be admitted to the concert for a $5 donation at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Formed in 1934, the Sons of the Pioneers are known as the original “singing cowboy” band, instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music. Founded by Roy Rogers (also known as Leonard Slye), Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, the band has continued to perform since then, rotating a total of 46 members over the years.

This award-winning, legendary band continues to gain fans young and old, playing original favorites including “Cool Water” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” and gems from the early days.

These five talented musicians, including Rogers’ son, continue to add a new level of energy to this classic genre, taking their audiences time-traveling into the Great American West. Their concert program has selections from approximately 100 songs including “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and “Happy Trails,” and the two titles previously mentioned.

Band members are Tommy Nallie, “trail boss” singing bass, official curator of the famous “pioneer sound”; Ken Lattimore, one of the best tenors in western music, who has been with the group for 20 years; Dusty Rogers, MC, vocals, harmony and yodeling, who says it’s not his job to stand in his father’s shadow, but it IS his job to lengthen it; John Fullerton, baritone, rhythm guitar player and historian; and Paul Elliott, fiddler, who grew up in a house filed with jazz, classical and folk music and started playing violin when he was 7 years old.

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.