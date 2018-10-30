Sentencing in Southwest Kansas bomb case moved to November

WICHITA — A federal judge has again delayed the sentencing of three men who plotted to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali refugees in Kansas.

According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Tuesday moved the sentencing scheduled this week to November 19, for Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen.

The men were convicted in April of one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy against civil rights. Wright was also convicted of lying to the FBI.

They were indicted in October 2016 for an attack planned for the day after the presidential election in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City.