Report: Kelly has big lead over Kobach in campaign contributions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly has raised $900,000 more than Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach since the end of July in the tight governor’s race.

New campaign finance reports filed Monday show that Kelly has raised $2.3 million, Kobach $1.3 million and Independent Greg Orman $805,000 over that period. In the final weeks of the campaign, Kelly has half a million available to spend, compared to $61,000 for Kobach and less than $15,000 for Orman.

Kobach, who is nationally known for advocating tough immigration and voter identification policies, enjoys the support of President Donald Trump. But Kelly said in a statement that her advantage is “enthusiasm.” She says Kansans of “all political stripes have a home in our campaign to rebuild our state.”