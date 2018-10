OCTOBER 30, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: 2 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS, 10 BLANK VHS TAPES, CELL PHONE COMPLETE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: TIRES & RIMS 315/75/16. WANTED: PTO SHAFT 24″. 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: 1977 FORD LTD PASSENGER STATION WAGON W/EXTRAS IN GOOD SHAPE. (ELLINWOOD) EAST OF POP N SHOP. 620-786-2172

FOR SALE: OSWALT 260 MIXER WAGON FOR CATTLE. 620-617-1329

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC CLOTHES DRYER, FULL SIZE OAK ANTIQUE BED. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: TIRES & WHEELS FOR A GRAND PRIX, SUPER CHARGER FOR A GRAND PRIX, GARAGE HEATER. 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 8 DOZEN GOOSE DECOYS. 620-617-7668

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE, DOZEN SHEETS OF BARN TIN. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SHORT WIDE, TOYOTA PU RIMS 5 BOLT 8X18, 20.8X42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

WANTED: TRANSMISSION 4L80 FOR A CHEVY PU. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: JBL SURROUND SYSTEM W/EXTRAS, HOLIDAY GARLAND (5PCS). 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: HENRY LEVER ACTION RIFLE 41 REMINGTON MAG, IRON BED, ADJUSTABLE QUEEN SIZE BED FRAME W/WHEELS. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: ACOUSTIC GUITAR. FREE: COUCH. 620-653-2367

FOR SALE: LOADING RAMPS 40″X9′ 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: 2 KITCHEN/MICROWAVE CARTS, SOLID WOOD FLOOR CABINET, SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 3 YR KENMORE WASHER, 2 LT BLUE SWIVEL CHAIRS, DINETTE SET W/4 CHAIRS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: PASTURE LEAN HOGS. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: NEW TWIN BED W/BOX SPRINGS. 620-617-6454

FOR SALE: 28 TON SWISHER LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE, HEDGE POST. 785-531-0883

WANTED: AN INDIVIDUAL THAT IS LOOKING FOR A ROOM TO RENT, OR HE WOULD EVEN CONSIDER A SMALL TRAVEL TRAILER IN THE GREAT BEND, ELLINWOOD OR HOISINGTON AREA. HE WORKS IN THIS AREA AND COMMUTES BACK TO HIS HOME ON WEEK-ENDS. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL; 620-10-7474

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD IN ELM, LOCUST, SOFT & HARD WOOD. 620-282-8079

EARLIER THIS YEAR 3 OF GREAT BEND AREA KIDS LOST THEY’RE YOUNG LIVES TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARTENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

