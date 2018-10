SUMNER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Sumner County. The

Kansas Turnpike Authority reported a 2014 Western Star Wrecker driven by Jacob Daniel Palmer, 32, Salina, was southbound on Interstate 35 just south of the Belle Plaine Service Area when the vehicle overturned.

Palmer was transported to Wesley Medical Center where he died. The KTA released no additional details Tuesday evening.