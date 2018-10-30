Judge denies bond for woman accused in triple-fatal Kan. crash

JACKSON COUNTY — A woman facing charges for a triple-fatal Kansas crash made a court appearance via video Monday, according to Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller.

Maria De Jesus Perez-Marquez, 49, Omaha, arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Nebraska was extradited to Kansas and held without bond, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. On Monday, a judge during the status hearing refused to set a bond and she remains in custody.

On October 11, she didn’t show for a hearing but was charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and reckless driving for the November 2017 crash near Holton that killed the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players shortly after the family watched the boys’ Sabetha team win a state football championship. Two other people were injured.

Perez-Marquez will have an opportunity to request a bond modification during her next court appearance set for 10a.m. on November 7, according to Miller.