GBRC – Images Associated With Halloween

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Images Associated with Halloween” on Wednesday, October 31st, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

The images we associate with the traditions of Halloween, dancing skeletons, the leering Jack-O-Lantern face, the high-flying witch with her black cat, are both fascinating and repellant. Join us and learn about the art historical sources of these and more images we associated with the celebration of Halloween. David Barnes, Director of Shafer Memorial Gallery, will be the presenter for this program. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.