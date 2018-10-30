Final numbers in for 2018 tax sale

Barton County Commissioners were updated Monday on the results of the 2018 tax sale that was held at the courthouse on October 23rd. The primary purpose of the annual tax sale is to collect delinquent taxes. Back taxes, penalties and interest due are recouped by forcing payment of property taxes by a current property owner via threat of sale, or by selling the property to the highest bidder which took place last week. Treasurer Jim Jordan had the numbers on what this years auction generated.

Jim Jordan Audio

All 26 tracts that were up for auction were sold with houses bringing as much as $11,000 and as little as $4,000. Empty lots went for as little as $5.

Over 30 bidders were in attendance for the sale that was conducted by Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Normally Commissioner Kenny Schremmer, an auctioneer by trade, handles the tax sale but he was unavailable last week due to illness.