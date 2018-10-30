Cop Shop (10/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & Main Street.

At 7:19 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 50 Road.

Theft

At 10:25 a.m. a theft was reported at 940 NE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:50 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1600 block of NW 90 Avenue in Galatia.

Theft

At 2:12 p.m. a theft was reported at 609 E. Lakeview Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 651 NW 20 Avenue.

At 6:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 651 NW 20 Avenue with a grain cart versus a power line.

At 7:08 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at 576 NE K-156 Highway in Claflin. Handled by KHP.

Illegal Hunting

At 7:15 p.m. possible illegal hunting was reported at 350 SW 56 Avenue but the vehicle was out of the area prior to officer arrival.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:48 p.m. a burglary was reported at 4 NW 30 Road 904.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/29)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 9:10 a.m. a possible gas leak was reported at 1412 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:30 a.m. an accident was reported at 2716 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 9:35 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2410 31st Street A.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:20 a.m. an officer arrested Arthur Herren at 1217 Williams for a GBMC warrant.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:48 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2210 25th Street.

Sick Person

At 11:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3009 18th Street.

At 12:29 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1508 Main Street.

At 1:59 p.m. EMS received a call at 1702 Morton Street.

Theft

At 3:47 p.m. theft of optics was reported at 1705 K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:11 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 2716 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:02 p.m. criminal damage to a phone was reported at 5201 17th Street Ter.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:15 p.m. an officer arrested Juana Perez for driving while revoked and other traffic violations at 3607 10th Street.