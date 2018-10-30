Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/29)

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $432.50 cash only or 28 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,252.50 cash only or 88 days in jail.

BOOKED: Arthur Herren on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Bradley on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery, endangering a child, and criminal restraint, in lieu of bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Taylor Heinzman of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and misd. possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Emily Noblitt on BTDC case for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for probation violation with no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia of $10,000 C/S bond.

BOOKED: Juana Perez of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while revoked, no headlights, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48 hour.

RELEASED: Sabastian Gonzalez of Great Bend on GBMC case.

RELEASED: Laura Standlee on GBMC case for time served.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation x2 after serving a 3-day sanction.

RELEASED: Adrienna Kennedy on BCDC case to treatment.

RELEASED: Jacquelin Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, released by court order.

RELEASED: Michael Grossman on Stafford County District Court case for DUI and no DL after he received a $1,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Dustin Chambers of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Alberto Espino of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DWS, and defective tail lamp to Saline County for their warrant after he was granted probation.

RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation. BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine. BCDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license concelled, suspended, or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear seat belt after posting a $15,000 surety bond.