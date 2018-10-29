Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Out and About Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include member of the Prairie Godmothers organization who are celebrating five years of helping women. They will have information regarding a special meeting this Saturday for those who would like to join the group. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Elections are in one week, and Chip has a special show lined up with guests Randy Russell from the Russell Group; Farm Journal news director John Herath; and Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer who weigh in on the contentious senate elections across the country. 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include outgoing USD 428 Public Information Officer Jennifer Schartz who will be joined by the new Public Information Officer Andrea Bauer. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”