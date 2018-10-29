Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include member of the Prairie Godmothers organization who are celebrating five years of helping women. They will have information regarding a special meeting this Saturday for those who would like to join the group.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Elections are in one week, and Chip has a special show lined up with guests Randy Russell from the Russell Group; Farm Journal news director John Herath; and Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer who weigh in on the contentious senate elections across the country.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include outgoing USD 428 Public Information Officer Jennifer Schartz who will be joined by the new Public Information Officer Andrea Bauer.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”