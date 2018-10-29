Texas trip for two as Cougar men win 4-2 over Dodge City

bartonsports.com

A day after the women’s team punched their ticket to Texas, the sixth ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team will join them as the Cougars scored three second half goals to win 4-2 over Dodge City Community College in the second of the Region VI playoffs to close out the Cougar Sports Complex for the 2018 season.

Barton improves to 16-1-2 on the year while ending the Conquistadors’ year at 11-5-2. Next up for the Cougars is Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Plains District semifinals against Region V Champion Western Texas College (7-5) in Cleburne, Texas.