Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after car hits horse

SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident involving a car and a horse Saturday in Saline County.

Just after 8p.m. a1995 Mercury Sable driven by Patrick Milham, 78, Salina, was westbound on Country Club Road near Cunningham east of Salina, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. The car struck a horse in the road.

A passenger in the car, Junior Radke, 93, Salina, was injured when the horse went through the vehicle’s windshield. Milham drove Radke to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. The horse died at the scene according to Soldan.