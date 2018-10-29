Sheriff: 18 holstein steers reported stolen in Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Deputies have received a report of theft of 18 Holstein steers from a property near Lamont, Kansas, according to a social media report from Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft occurred between October 5th and October 25th. All 18 head have a brand on the right hip with “VF”.

Anyone with information on the case, is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (620)583-5568.