Police: Kan. man dead after shooting following weekend fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and are searching for a suspect.

Just before 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1900 Block of East Diedrich in Haysville, according to a media release.

Officers found a large crowd leaving a party at a local venue after a fight. Officers found a man who had been shot and had died of his injuries, according to the release. Police have reported no arrests and have not released the name of the 19-year-old victim.