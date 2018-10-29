UPDATE: Suspect arrested, Kan. woman found dead in apartment identified

TOPEKA– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 4:30p.m., Saturday, police were dispatched to 300 NW Grant APT 305 in Topeka on a possible medical call, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

First responders found an 42-year-old Michelle Stadler deceased due to apparent blunt force trauma.

On Sunday after, detectives reported they located 2 possible persons of interest related to this crime including 54-year-old Frank George Rector and 34-year-old Luke A. Wabaunsee, according to Simmons.

Police released Rector and booked Wabaunsee in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of first degree murder.