UPDATE: Suspect arrested, Kan. woman found dead in apartment identified

TOPEKA– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody.
Just after 4:30p.m., Saturday, police were dispatched to 300 NW Grant APT 305 in Topeka on a possible medical call, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.
First responders found an 42-year-old Michelle Stadler deceased due to apparent blunt force trauma.
On Sunday after, detectives reported they located 2 possible persons of interest related to this crime including 54-year-old Frank George Rector and 34-year-old Luke A. Wabaunsee, according to Simmons.
Police released Rector and booked Wabaunsee in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of first degree murder.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of these two subjects are encouraged to contact Detective Victor Riggin at (785) 368-9400, email at vriggin@topeka.org or contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.
