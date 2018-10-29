GREAT BEND – Osborne, Sister Elaine, 79, died October 28, 2018, in the Dominican Sisters’ convent infirmary, Great Bend. She was born December 18, 1938 in Shattuck, OK, the daughter of Edward and Helen Osborne. She entered the Dominican Sisters Community in 1954 and pronounced vows in 1957. Sister Elaine ministered as a teacher in Kansas and Oklahoma from 1958 – 1984. She worked in the congregation’s communications office from 1984 – 2018. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 31, 2018. A vigil service will be held Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 7 p.m. Friends may call at the convent October 30 from 11 a.m. until the vigil service. Burial will be in the Sisters’ Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Sr. Elaine may be sent to Dominican sisters of peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43210-2098.

