OCTOBER 29, 2018

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: WHEELS & TIRES 225/60/16 FOR A GRAND PRIX, SUPER CHARGER 3800 FOR A GRAND PRIX, YARD MAN RIDING MOWER 42″ W/EXTRAS. 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 1977 FORD LTD 10 PASSENGER STATION WAGON TIP TOP SHAPE (POP SHOP? IN ELLINWOOD). 620-786-2172

FREE: BROWN LIFT CHAIR. 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS. WANTED: 15 PALLETS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 10″ CRAFTSMAN TABLE SAW, 32″ SNOW BLADE FOR A TROY BILT ROTO-TILLER. 620-786-0951

FOR SALE: 2 WOODEN SLEDS, STONE CROCKS. 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: OVER THE RANGE WHITE MICROWAVE (NEW IN THE BOX). 620-792-5253

FOR SALE: OVER 100 SALT & PEPPER SHAKERS, CHILD’S CHINA CABINET, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: COMPLETE KING TEMPER-PEDIC CLOUD BED 620-282-0156 (HOISINGTON)

WANTED: LOG SPLITTER, 242 TRANSFER CASE FOR A 1995 JEEP. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: RED & BLACK BUCKET SEATS FROM A T-BIRD, IRON BED FRAME, 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-282-8079 OR 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: LOADING RAMP FOR ATV, MOTORCYCLE, ETC. 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: 2 SWIVEL CHAIRS (LT BLUE), KENMORE WASHER, DINETTE SET. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 2 RIFLE SCOPES 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: HANGING LIGHT FIXTURE. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: HOLSTEIN/JERSEY MILK COW. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE, HEDGE POST. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 30-06 DEER RIFLE 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE W/EXTRAS, 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN 4WD, BRUSH GUARD, TOPPER, WWII REMINGTON RIFLE W/BAYONET. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: BLACKSTONE TAILGATER FOLDING PROPANE BARBECUE/GRIDDLE W/COVER. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS, ARCTIC CAT 4 WHEELER, JOHN DEERE GRAIN CART. 785-658-5149

SUPER NOVA TOY DRIVE

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. LITTLE NOVA MARTENSEN WAS ONE OF THE THREE. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. IN A CELEBRATION OF NOVA’S LIFE HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME LOCAL BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF IN THE PINK TUBS AT EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B COMMUNICATIONS IN HOLYROOD. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN 909-253-5429 (GREAT BEND)

