Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt’s hurdling, tackle-breaking touchdown catch Sunday may have been the biggest highlight as the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-23 to complete a season sweep. But it was hardly the only standout performance for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had another 300-yard passing day, and Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce continued to make plays down field.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the go-ahead goal for the third straight game and 10-man Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 for its first conference title since 2012. Sporting KC (18-8-8) will get a Knockout Round bye, hosting its first home playoff game since 2015. LAFC (16-9-9) was trying to become the first expansion team to finish atop its conference in its inaugural season.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Pearce homered twice and David Price worked into the eighth inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles, 5-1 in Game 5 to win their fourth World Series title since 2004. Pearce came away with series MVP honors by delivering three home runs and seven RBIs over the final 11 innings of the Fall Classic. Price served up a leadoff homer to David Freese but allowed just two other hits for his second victory of the series.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Head coach Tyronn Lue has been fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers and replaced by Larry Drew on an interim basis. The move came one day after the Cavaliers fell to 0-6, their worst start since the 1995-96 Cavs opened 0-7. Lue led the Cavs to four straight trips to the NBA Finals, including the 2016 championship.

UNDATED (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tonight against the AFC East rival New England Patriots. McCoy was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in last Sunday’s 37-5 loss at Indianapolis. He is the team’s top rusher this season with 244 yards after running for 1,138 yards and six TDs last year.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joey Logano bumped Martin Truex Jr., near the finish line to win yesterday’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. Truex was leading before Logano made contact, sending Truex into a spin as he passed the checkered flag. The outcome gives Logano one of the four championship berths in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Champ birdied five of the last six holes to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, his first PGA victory in nine career starts. The 23-year-old Champ blew a four-stroke lead in the final round before closing with a 4-under 68 for a four-stroke victory over Corey Connors. Champ finished at 21-under 267 in the wire-to-wire victory.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 22 Syracuse and No. 23 Virginia have broken long runs of being unranked and are among a record seven teams to move into The Associated Press college football poll. The top of the ranking was mostly unchanged as No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan were idle. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame won easily. A season-high 11 ranked teams lost this weekend. That made room for teams such as Houston, Fresno State and Utah State to enter. Mississippi State and Boston College returned.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 5 L-A Dodgers 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 24 Jacksonville 18

Final Kansas City 30 Denver 23

Final Pittsburgh 33 Cleveland 18

Final Cincinnati 37 Tampa Bay 34

Final Carolina 36 Baltimore 21

Final Washington 20 N-Y Giants 13

Final Chicago 24 N-Y Jets 10

Final Seattle 28 Detroit 14

Final Indianapolis 42 Oakland 28

Final L.A. Rams 29 Green Bay 27

Final Arizona 18 San Francisco 15

Final New Orleans 30 Minnesota 20

New England at Buffalo 8:15 p.m. Monday

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 120 Brooklyn 114

Final Utah 113 Dallas 104

Final Oklahoma City 117 Phoenix 110

Final L.A. Clippers 136 Washington 104