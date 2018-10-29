LaMelba Sue Renberger, 88, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, October 26, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

LaMelba was born August 3, 1930, in Mangum, Oklahoma, the daughter of Victor and Jessie (Stiles) Wickersham. A 1948 graduate of Anacostia High School, Washington, DC, she attended and received a business certificate

from Strayer Business School, Washington, DC. She was a homemaker. She was an active member of the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kansas, sharing many happy times with friends there, especially with members of her Sunday School class. She volunteered at the Barbed Wire Museum, many years at the Thrift Shop, and was on the Barnard Library board.

She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

On October 24, 1952, she married Everett Renberger in Washington, DC. LaMelba and Everett met in Washington, DC, where LaMelba’s father was a U. S. Congressman from Oklahoma, and Everett was in the United States Navy, sent to school at the Naval Gun Factory in Washingon, DC. They were married 66 years and 2 days at the time of her death.

Survivors include: her husband, Everett Renberger, La Crosse, Kansas; two sons, Bruce Renberger (Connie), Derby, Kansas, and Gary Renberger (Linda), Derby, Kansas; one daughter, Donna Urban (Mac), La Crosse, Kansas; five grandchildren, Aaron Renberger, Derby, Kansas, Annie Renberger, Winfield, Kansas, Brent Renberger (Bethany) Derby, Kansas, Alisha Scott (David), Olathe, Kansas, and Ryan Urban (Monique), Hays, Kansas; four great grandchildren, Landon and Macy Renberger, Derby, Kansas, and Jaxson and Hudson Scott, Olathe, Kansas; two brothers, Galen Wickersham (Renee), Birmingham, Michigan, and Victor Wickersham (Virginia), Scottsdale, Arizona; and one sister, Nelda Holston (Sam), Midlothian, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 31, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Church visitation will be Thursday, November 1, 2018, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kansas. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. at the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Mark Sizemore officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the First Christian Church, La Crosse, Kansas. Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php .

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.