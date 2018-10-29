Kansas man dies after pickup overturns on I-70

SHERMAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4a.m. Monday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1988 Chevy pickup driven by Brian Bender, 59, Salina, was eastbound on Interstate 70 twelve miles west of Goodland.

The pickup left the roadway and entered the median. It hit a paved turn around and a delineator post before re-entering the roadway. The pickup then traveled across eastbound and westbound lanes into the south ditch, overturned and came to rest on its top

Bender was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Koons-Russell Funeral Home. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.