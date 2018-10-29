K-State football player arrested Sunday

MANHATTAN — A member of the Kansas State University football team was arrested Sunday in Manhattan.

Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested Daquan Patton, 21, in the 1100 Block of Bluemont Avenue, for failure to appear, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report. He failed to pay an earlier speeding ticket, according to RCPD.

Patton is a red shirt junior linebacker from Cedar Park, Texas, according to the KSU football roster.

The KSU athletic department has not released a statement on the arrest.