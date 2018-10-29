GBHS Debate earns 3rd at Boot Hill Classic

Three debating duos from Great Bend posted a collective record of 8 wins and 7 losses to win the 3 rd place trophy last Saturday as they battled six other Western Kansas debate squads in the annual Boot Hill Classic hosted by the Red Demons of Dodge City.

Bayle Sandy and Patrick Heath continued their winning ways, beating teams from Hoxie, Hays, and Thomas More Prep. The duo faced two other teams from TMP and fell in very close contests. Their 3-2 record earned them a fourth place medal.

Despite being brand new to debate this year, novices Daniel Abbott and Isaiah Smith also posted a 3-2 record, beating teams from Hays, Hoxie and TMP. The two losses came against opponents from Hays and TMP. Abbot and Smith earned 5th place medals.

The lone Panther team in the novice division was C.J. Gibson and Tia Mitchell. They debate all five rounds against tough Garden City opponents. They pair defeated 2 of 3 teams, including the 2nd and 3 rd place finishers. Although they did not earn a medal for their efforts, the pair did win the award for best team costume as the Red Demons continued their tradition of allowing teams to dress up in Halloween costumes for the tournament.

“I was very proud of our debaters this weekend,” said Coach Kim Heath. “We continue to bring home trophies every time we compete.”

GBHS next debates in Garden City on November 3.