Friday Regional Football Schedule

** All Games start at 7pm unless noted

Class 5A West Bracket

Emporia (5-4) @ Wichita Northwest (9-0)

Salina Central (7-2) @ Bishop Carroll (7-2)

Maize South (6-3) @ Maize (8-1)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-2) @ Great Bend (7-2)

Class 2A West Bracket

Garden Plain (6-3) @ Hutch Trinity (8-1)

Hoisington (7-2) @ Cimarron (8-1)

Chaparral (7-2) @ Conway Springs (7-2)

Lakin (8-1) @ Phillipsburg (9-0)

8-Man Division I West Bracket

Ness City (7-2) @ Central Plains (9-0)

Hoxie (8-1) @ Clifton-Clyde (9-0)

Spearville (7-2) @ Hodgeman County (8-1)

Victoria (7-2) @ St. Francis (9-0)

8-Man Division II West Bracket

Sylvan-Lucas (6-3) @ Osborne (8-1)

Stafford (7-2) @ South Barber (8-0-1)

Northern Valley (7-2) @ Dighton (7-2)

Central Christian (7-2) @ Otis-Bison (7-1-1)

Class 3A West Bracket

Hesston (6-3) @ Smoky Valley (9-0)

Colby (8-1) @ Pratt (9-0)

Chapman (7-2) @ Andale (9-0)

Beloit (6-3) @ Scott City (9-0)

Class 1A West Bracket

Sacred Heart (4-5) @ Smith Center (8-1)

Meade (4-5) @ Sedgwick (8-1)

Ell-Saline (7-2) @ Plainville (7-2)

Inman (6-3) @ Elkhart (8-0)