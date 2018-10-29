Cow Creek flood mapping project complete; regulations in force immediately

A project that began in 2015 is now complete and ready for implementation. Barton County Commissioners Monday voted 5-0 to approve the floodplain management documents that were part of the Cow Creek Watershed Floodplain Mapping project. In August, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a letter of final determination on the document giving Barton County six months to update their plan which Commissioners did Monday. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman was part of the working group that reviewed the findings by the DWR.

Barry McManaman Audio

Barton County Environmental Manager Judy Goreham says the new maps did not contain many changes and says the process allowed them to update some language that was part of the old floodplain document.

Judy Goreham Audio

The survey was conducted to identify where water from a 100-year flood might reach and affect property in Barton, Rice and Reno Counties.

Even though the new document from FEMA is dated February 15th, 2019, Barton County is obligated to begin enforcing the new regulations immediately, regulations that will affect new buildings only.