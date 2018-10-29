Cop Shop (10/26 – 10/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 168.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:07 p.m. a burglary and theft was reported at SE 30 Road & SE 60 Avenue.

10/27

Traffic Arrest

At 12:16 a.m. an arrest was made at 12th Street & Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 100 Road in Hoisington.

At 9:26 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE K-156 Highway.

At 7:01 p.m. an accident was reported at Highway 19 & NW 20th Street, out of county.

At 8:10 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 30 Road.

At 9:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 437 S. US 281 Highway with a deer.

At 10:39 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Road & NE 30 Avenue in Hoisington.

10/28

Fire

At 12:58 a.m. a fire was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 208.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 680 NE K-156 Highway in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Monroe Street.

At 9:46 a.m. an accident was reported at Hubbard Street & Broadway.

Criminal Damage

At 9:53 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2204 Kansas Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:59 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 25.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:13 a.m. a hit and run case was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:16 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 25.

Theft

At 3:11 p.m. theft was reported at 1434 17th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 1500 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 5:35 p.m. Shoe Sensation, 3407 10th Street, reported a theft.

Sick Person

At 9:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:03 p.m. an officer issued Jesse Hoch with a citation for ITOL and no insurance at 2801 Main Street.

Theft

At 10:39 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.

10/27

Heart Problems

At 7:23 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. E2.

Sick Person

At 10:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. 10E.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 2:36 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1424 Baker Avenue.

Theft

At 3:10 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported theft of money.

Sick Person

At 3:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 804 Pine Pl.

Heart Problems

At 5:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2115 Van Buren Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 8:20 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1700 Lincoln Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 11:17 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2542 20th Street.

10/28

Burglary

At 12:03 a.m. a report of a residence at 1805 Tyler Street was broken into and items damaged was made. Horacio Carrasco-Olivas was arrested for burglary and criminal damage.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 309 Frey Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 3:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1519 8th Street.

Chest Pain

At 7:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 815 Hickory Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:10 p.m. an officer arrested Sebastian Gonzalez for no driver’s license, no insurance, and defective headlight at 9th Street & Heizer Street.