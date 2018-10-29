Cop Shop (10/26 – 10/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/26)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 168.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:07 p.m. a burglary and theft was reported at SE 30 Road & SE 60 Avenue.
10/27
Traffic Arrest
At 12:16 a.m. an arrest was made at 12th Street & Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 100 Road in Hoisington.
At 9:26 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE K-156 Highway.
At 7:01 p.m. an accident was reported at Highway 19 & NW 20th Street, out of county.
At 8:10 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 30 Road.
At 9:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 437 S. US 281 Highway with a deer.
At 10:39 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Road & NE 30 Avenue in Hoisington.
10/28
Fire
At 12:58 a.m. a fire was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 208.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 680 NE K-156 Highway in Claflin.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/26)
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Monroe Street.
At 9:46 a.m. an accident was reported at Hubbard Street & Broadway.
Criminal Damage
At 9:53 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2204 Kansas Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:59 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 25.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:13 a.m. a hit and run case was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 10:16 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 25.
Theft
At 3:11 p.m. theft was reported at 1434 17th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 1500 Kansas Avenue.
Theft
At 5:35 p.m. Shoe Sensation, 3407 10th Street, reported a theft.
Sick Person
At 9:05 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11.
Traffic Arrest
At 10:03 p.m. an officer issued Jesse Hoch with a citation for ITOL and no insurance at 2801 Main Street.
Theft
At 10:39 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.
10/27
Heart Problems
At 7:23 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. E2.
Sick Person
At 10:50 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:31 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. 10E.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 2:36 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1424 Baker Avenue.
Theft
At 3:10 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported theft of money.
Sick Person
At 3:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 804 Pine Pl.
Heart Problems
At 5:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2115 Van Buren Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 8:20 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1700 Lincoln Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 11:17 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2542 20th Street.
10/28
Burglary
At 12:03 a.m. a report of a residence at 1805 Tyler Street was broken into and items damaged was made. Horacio Carrasco-Olivas was arrested for burglary and criminal damage.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 309 Frey Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 3:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1519 8th Street.
Chest Pain
At 7:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 815 Hickory Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 10:10 p.m. an officer arrested Sebastian Gonzalez for no driver’s license, no insurance, and defective headlight at 9th Street & Heizer Street.