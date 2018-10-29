Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/26 – 10/28)

10/26

BOOKED: Leveta Elam of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Great Bend Municipal Court case for runaway and GBMC case for interference LEO with no bond.

BOOKED: Tia Pulliam of Pawnee Rock on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend for serve sentence on BTDC case.

BOOKED: Laura Standlee of Ellinwood on GBMC case for serves sentence.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jacquelin Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Dustin Chambers of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Billy Hamilton of Gorham posted a $25,000 surety bond through B&K Bail Bonding on BTDC cases for probation violation and violation of Kansas Offender Registration. Posted $500 cash bond on RCDC case for FTA.

RELEASED: Jeremy Northcut of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, speeding, left of center, posted bond through B&K Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile on Great Bend Municipal Court case to St. Francis.

RELEASED: Tia Pulliam of Pawnee Rock on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $300 cash only paid by defendant.

RELESED: Fredrick James Silas McNett of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribute heroin, possession of paraphernalia x2, no drug tax stamp, aggravated endangering a child x2, criminal use of explosives, possession of stolen property, distribute marijuana, released by order of the court per Judge McPherson, bond is reinstated.

RELEASED: Ismael Dominguez III on BCDC warrant with a revoked bond and on BCDC warrant with a revoked bond. Released on a $10,000 OR bond through Judge McPherson.

RELEASED: Arthur Herren of Great Bend on GBMC case for pedestrian under the influence. Time served on the 48-hour Or bond.

RELEASED: Jose Sanchez-Chavez on GBMC warrant for FTA. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, posted bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding Company for $10,500.

10/27

BOOKED: Jeremy Northcut of Great Bend on BTDC case for DUI, speeding, left of center, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Graham of Larned on BTDC case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Steven Fortner of Hoisington on case for driving while suspended and no insurance, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Evan Graham of Larned posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DUI.

RELEASED: Steven Fortner of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and no insurance after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

10/28

BOOKED: Horacio Carrasco-Olivas of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, bond is set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sebastian Gonzalez of Great Bend on GBMC Court case for no DL, no proof of insurance and defective headlight, bond is set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Laveta Elam of Great Bend on BCDC warrant with time served.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BCDC case for serve sentence after he served a partial sentence.