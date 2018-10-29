Eagle Communications in Great Bend is seeking an Assistant Program and Promotion Director with the top radio group in the market. This individual will be responsible for station imaging, promos, music, promotions, on air shows and remote broadcasts. In addition, they will have the opportunity to create commercials for all the Great Bend Eagle stations and assist the team on various projects and events.

Applicants must be creative in nature and have a desire to produce quality content with attention to detail. Broadcast experience, basic computer skills and knowledge of Country music is a plus. Some graphic design background would be beneficial. Compensation is commensurate with experience.

Apply online at eaglecom.net/careers. Eagle offers a competitive benefits package including health insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and employee stock ownership plan. The selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal background and motor vehicle check. Make your application online at eaglecom.net/careers. Eagle Communications is an employee-owned company and an EEO employer.