2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Kansas crash

BUTLER COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 International semi driven by Kenneth Corbett, 70, Abilene, was westbound on Kansas 196 just west of Shuman Road.

The semi struck a 2006 Toyota pickup driven by Courtney Hull, 31, Evergreen, Colorado, that was stopped at a construction zone.

The collision pushed the Toyota into a Chevy pickup driven by Robert W. Miller, 67, Madison and a 2011 GMC pickup driven by Steven Marlow, 62 Wichita, that were also stopped in the construction zone. The crash pushed the GMC pickup into a 2016 truck and 5th wheel trailer driven by Kay Good, 68, Tescott.

Hull and Miller were transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Corbett, Marlow and Good were not injured. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. The crash shut down the highway in both directions for several hours, according to the KHP.