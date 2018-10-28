Sunday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 8 Oklahoma past Kansas State 51-14. The Sooners rolled up a season-high 702 total yards. Oklahoma only punted once, and that was in the fourth quarter after Murray was done for the day.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Texas Tech’s Alex Bowman was called for a safety with 4:39 left, Hakeem Butler added a 48-yard TD catch from Brock Purdy just over two minutes later and Iowa State rallied to beat the Red Raiders 40-31 on Saturday. Bowman’s two-point blunder was the break the Cyclones (4-3, 3-2 Big 12) needed to clinch their third straight win behind Purdy, their star freshman.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Peyton Bender threw two touchdown passes to Pooka Williams, the Kansas defense forced a fumble at its own 6-yard line with 58 seconds left and the Jayhawks held on to beat TCU 27-26 to end a four-game losing streak. Kansas had taken its final lead on Williams’ second TD grab, and Darius Anderson fumbled at the other end of the field to allow the Jayhawks to ultimately run out the clock.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, the last with 5:44 remaining to help Oklahoma State beat No. 6 Texas 38-35. Cornelius completed 23 of 34 passes for 321 yards, and his scoring run on third-and-10 gave Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) a 38-28 lead.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II has been suspended for the Longhorns’ Nov. 6 season opener against Eastern Illinois for a violation of team rules. Roach announced the suspension on social media about the same time the school issued a statement. Neither statement disclosed the nature of the violation. Both said it happened “last year.” Roach averaged 9.9 points and had a team-high 51 steals last season as Texas made the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have a three-games-to-one lead in the World Series after rallying over the last three innings to beat the Dodgers, 9-6 in Los Angeles. Steve Pearce tied it with a solo homer in the eighth and delivered a big three-run double in the ninth, four batters after pinch-hitter Rafael Devers (deh’-vurz) singled home the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland sparked the Red Sox with a three-run blast in the seventh, one inning after Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) smacked a three-run shot to put the Dodgers ahead, 4-0.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fromm was 17 of 24 for 240 yards and three touchdowns as seventh-ranked Georgia knocked off No. 9 Florida, 36-17. The Gators had a one-point lead late in the third quarter before Fromm connected with Jeremiah Holloman for their second TD hookup. Terry Godwin’s 36-yard TD reception and D’Andre Swift’s 33-yard touchdown run put the game out of reach as Georgia improved to 7-1.

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans have suffered their first losses of the NBA season. Ricky Rubio contributed 28 with 12 assists, while Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) added 25 points and 14 rebounds as Utah slammed the Pelicans, 132-111. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18 as the Boston Celtics stifled the Pistons, 109-89 in Detroit.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Busch will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, which opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Busch turned a lap at 96.254 mph around the Virginia paperclip to edge Clint Bowyer in Saturday’s qualifying. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney made up the second row, just ahead of Aric Almirola and Martin Truex, Jr.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 9 L-A Dodgers 6

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (2) Clemson 59 Florida St. 10

Final (3) Notre Dame 44 Navy 22

Final Oklahoma St. 38 (6) Texas 35

Final (7) Georgia 36 (9) Florida 17

Final (8) Oklahoma 51 Kansas St. 14

Final (12) Kentucky 15 Missouri 14

Final (14) Washington St. 41 (24) Stanford 38

Final California 12 (15) Washington 10

Final Mississippi St. 28 (16) Texas A&M 13

Final (17) Penn St. 30 (18) Iowa 24

Final Arizona 44 (19) Oregon 15

Final Northwestern 31 (20) Wisconsin 17

Final Houston 57 (21) South Florida 36

Final Syracuse 51 (22) NC State 41

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 109 Detroit 89

Final Utah 132 New Orleans 111

Final Philadelphia 105 Charlotte 103

Final Chicago 97 Atlanta 85

Final Indiana 119 Cleveland 107

Final Miami 120 Portland 111

Final Memphis 117 Phoenix 96

Final Milwaukee 113 Orlando 91

Final San Antonio 110 L.A. Lakers 106