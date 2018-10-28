Sheriff: Kan. man accused of child endangerment, drug distribution

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect for alleged drug distribution.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, authorities conducted a search warrant at 301 Opal Road, Lot 19 on Thursday and arrested Keenen Henderson, 21, and Brianna Lake, 22, both of Abilene.

Henderson was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Child Endangerment, two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Lake was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Child Endangerment, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.