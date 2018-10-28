Police: 2 suspects wanted after Kan. woman found dead in apartment

TOPEKA– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and want the public’s help to locate two suspects.

Just after 4:30p.m., Saturday, police were dispatched to 300 NW Grant APT 305 in Topeka on a possible medical call, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

First responders found an adult female deceased due to apparent blunt force trauma.

Detectives need to speak with two persons of interest related to this crime including 54-year-old Frank George Rector and 34-year-old Luke Wabaunsee.

Please do not approach if sighted and call local authorities.