Lady Cougars close regular season with a win

The Barton Community College volleyball team closed out the regular season Saturday with a straight set victory over Independence Community College 25-17, 25-22, and 28-26.

Barton’s fourth straight win moves the Cougars into a third place tie of the final Jayhawk Conference standings with Hutchinson at 11-5, improving to 21-14 overall, while Independence slips to 5-11 and 8-19 overall.

The Cougars will have the fourth seed in the upcoming Region VI Tournament due to losing the tie-breaker to Hutchinson but will host first round action on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. first serve versus fifth seeded Butler Community College (8-8, 15-14). First round winners will then head to southwest Kansas as top seeded Seward County earned hosting privileges for the region’s final four.